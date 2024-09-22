Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 37,970 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $68,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
RTX stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
