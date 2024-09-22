Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lifted by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3,168.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,252 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,160,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,750,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $174.08 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

