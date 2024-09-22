Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $8.11 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $125.35 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.11 or 0.00012873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,459,369 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

