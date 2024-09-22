Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is First City Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 149,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.27 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

