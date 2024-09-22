Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.