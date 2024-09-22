EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

