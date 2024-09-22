Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

