Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $199.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

