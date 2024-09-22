Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,181 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

