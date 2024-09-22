ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML stock opened at $795.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $870.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

