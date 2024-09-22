QVIDTVM Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 5.2% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

