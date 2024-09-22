iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $572.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $576.10. The stock has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.