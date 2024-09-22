Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

