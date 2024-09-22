Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 91.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $210,480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $471.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

