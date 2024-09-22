Greenline Partners LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.52 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

