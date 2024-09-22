Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,104,000 after acquiring an additional 846,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

