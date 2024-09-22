1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,858,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,600 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $114,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 47.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU opened at $14.63 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

