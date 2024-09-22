Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,824 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $299.85 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 565.75, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

