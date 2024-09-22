Quest Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,606,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

