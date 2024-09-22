Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises 3.4% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $127.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.45 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

