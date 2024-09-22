Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $203.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

