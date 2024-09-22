Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

