Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,280,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,401 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $472,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 822,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 256,589 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 979,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 300,125 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

