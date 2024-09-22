Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,477,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 393,587 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

