Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Dbs Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.05.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

