Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after acquiring an additional 337,351 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,480,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

