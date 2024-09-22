Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 192,166 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $464,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,560 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,239,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 826,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $148.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

