Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,635.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,307 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $40,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

