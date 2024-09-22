American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Cut by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 51,571 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 5.1% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $433,709,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.78.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $268.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.10 and its 200-day moving average is $237.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $271.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

