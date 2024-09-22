Terra (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.98 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $271.96 million and $6.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 703,217,964 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

