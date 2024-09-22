Jito Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.19 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Jito has a market capitalization of $246.93 million and $19.19 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,816,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.21231751 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $16,749,318.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

