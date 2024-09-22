Symmetry Investments LP Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,456,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

