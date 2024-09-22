Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,099.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 113,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.