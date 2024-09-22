Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

