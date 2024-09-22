1,000 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $278.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $802,502.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,048 shares in the company, valued at $59,172,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $8,082,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.