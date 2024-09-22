Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 914 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $82.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

