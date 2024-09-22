ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $173,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.84.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $773.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $836.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $925.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

