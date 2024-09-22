Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Invests $7.86 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VNQ stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.