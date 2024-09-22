Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $328.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

