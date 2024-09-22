ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,861 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $575.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $607.94. The stock has a market cap of $529.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $577.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

