Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454,157 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Vertiv worth $512,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.