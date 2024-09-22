Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 53,300 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

INDA opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

