Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,815,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Motco bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

