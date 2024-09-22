ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 41,658 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,124,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $268,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

