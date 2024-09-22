ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 75,186 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,186 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $226,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE KO opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
