ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 75,186 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,186 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $226,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KO opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.