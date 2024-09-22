Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.13 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

