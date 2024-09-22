Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,158,000 after buying an additional 1,206,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $145.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

