Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $78,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

