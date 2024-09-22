Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.