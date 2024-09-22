ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 46,936 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,936 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.3% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $865,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $171.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $796.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.